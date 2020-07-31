Killjoy, VALORANT’s newest agent, is a born and bred German with a few tricks up her sleeve.

The crafty engineer tinkers with gadgets and deploys robots to take control of the battlefield. She’s somewhere between Raze and Cypher, combining explosive damage with information-gathering to hunt down and kill her opponents.

Killjoy can be used effectively on the offensive and defensive to lock down bombsites, clear out chokepoints, and score kills.

VALORANT’s 12th agent will almost certainly shake up the meta.

Killjoy’s abilities include:

Alarmbot – Equip a covert Alarmbot. Fire to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. Hold equip to recall a deployed bot.

– Equip a covert Alarmbot. Fire to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. Hold equip to recall a deployed bot. Turret – Equip a Turret. Fire to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret.

– Equip a Turret. Fire to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180-degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret. Signature Ability: Nanoswarm – Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. Fire to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. Activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.

– Equip a Nanoswarm grenade. Fire to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. Activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots. Ultimate Ability: Lockdown – Equip the Lockdown device. Fire to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.

ALARMBOT, TURRET, NANOSWARM and LOCKDOWN in order. pic.twitter.com/Y6CdlSW5Us — floxay (@floxayyy) July 28, 2020

To coincide with the release of the game’s Act II of Episode One: Ignition, the beginning of a new competitive season, and a new battle pass, Killjoy will be available to play on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Like any character in VALORANT, Killjoy can be unlocked by completing her contract or directly bought from the game’s store. Altogether, this includes three sprays, two titles, one gun buddy, and a player card.