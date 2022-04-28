When does VALORANT’s partnership system start?

Select VALORANT teams will have the chance to partner with Riot in 2023.

VALORANT esports will be shifting to a partnership model next year with several new features and a dedicated international league system, Riot Games announced today.

The partnership system will include three new international leagues with teams from Asia, Europe, and the Americas competing in their own respective circuits. These international leagues will be invite-only and teams will be chosen by Riot via an application process.

There will not be a buy-in process, unlike other major franchised leagues in esports.

The circuit will begin in 2023. The specific start date is yet to be revealed, but it will likely be within the first few months of the year.

The international leagues will act as the new qualification methods for both Masters events and Champions. The dates of the major international events will likely somewhat remain around the same time frame, with Champions taking place toward the end of the year.

The implementation of the new circuit in 2023 means the current VALORANT Champions Tour model will cease with Champions in October, a new tournament circuit in October and November, and Game Changers to conclude the year in November and December.

There will be a dedicated offseason for third-party tournaments following the conclusion of Champions toward the end of next year. During this period, teams will make changes to their rosters to prepare for the next season of competition in 2024, similar to other Riot-franchised leagues in titles such as League of Legends.

