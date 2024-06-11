What VALORANT maps and modes will be playable on console?

VALORANT‘s upcoming arrival on consoles is a major stepping stone for Riot Games’ tactical 5v5 shooter, as it opens the door for a potentially massive player base to enter the ecosystem.

Recommended Videos

It’s unclear exactly how different the VALORANT experience on consoles will be. Apart from the implementation of a new “Focus” system to aid aiming with a controller, how different will the game truly be on console? What we know for sure is that VALORANT on consoles will not feature the same playable maps and modes, at least in the beginning.

All VALORANT maps and modes playable on console

When VALORANT launches on console, there will be four playable maps as of patch 8.11. The initial console map pool will feature Abyss, Ascent, Bind, and Haven, with a new map added to the pool with every patch, beginning with patch 9.0. Eventually, the console map pool will mimic the full unrestricted map pool that PC players will have for the non-ranked modes. All Team Deathmatch modes will also be available during the console beta.

Abyss will be playable day one of the console beta. Image via Riot Games

A “limited” number of modes will be available when the console beta launches. VALORANT console beta players will be able to queue for Unrated, Swift Play, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Custom Games. Spike Rush versions of each map are playable through customs.

In addition to these modes, console players will have access to bot training matches with AI-controlled enemy bots and teammates. The bot training is limited to just a full Swift Play match on Haven, however.

Competitive will be coming to console with patch 9.0 soon after the beta’s launch. So far, there’s been no word if or when Premier will be coming to consoles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy