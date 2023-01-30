What is VALORANT Pro City and how to check the leaderboard

Advice from the council; let nobody in.

A complicated problem can sometimes be solved with a simple solution. For VALORANT pro players and content creators that had reached the pinnacle of competitive play, the rewards they found were tremendously lacking.

Ranked VALORANT at virtually all levels has an overwhelming amount of ‘problem players’ that don’t communicate, listen to strategy, or even listen at all, and at the highest ranks like Immortal or Radiant, it’s still an issue. To make matters worse, the top echelon of ranked has also been recently infiltrated by players throwing streamed matches to make money off crypto betting sites.

In response, one of the game’s biggest creators, Tarik, set up his own Discord server, complete with matchmaking and built-in MMR, and invited a select number of top-level players to join and play custom 10-man lobbies. It’s called Pro City.

Most of the members of Pro City are either pro players or pro creators. The virtual doors to Pro City are guarded by “strict criteria and strong council,” says Tarik, ensuring the high level of play is maintained.

I do understand that some existing players don't currently meet criteria, but it's a work in progress. If players start falling behind or can't keep up, then the council will have the final say. — tarik (@tarik) January 24, 2023

There is no set schedule for matches or seasons that we know of. Players in Pro City, based on footage found on-stream, will enter queue rooms on the server and be matched up against each other to produce the fairest and most balanced matchup possible.

Who’s on top of the Pro City leaderboard?

The Pro City server uses NeatQueue, a Discord plug-in that queues players, tracks their wins and losses and assigns MMR.

The leaderboard for Pro City can be actively tracked on the NeatQueue website. As of 4pm CT on Jan. 30, here are the highlights from the leaderboard: