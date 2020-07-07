WePlay! VALORANT Invitational with Ninjas in Pyjamas and G2 Esports will go live from July 13 to 19

The WePlay! VALORANT Invitational is one of the events part of the VALORANT Ignition Series, a set of tournaments intended to develop the professional scene for the game. There’ll be eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool starting next week on July 13 until 19.

The teams invited for this European event are fish123, forZe, G2 Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Prodigy and, Party Parrots. Before the main event, two teams will have to fight their way through the Open Qualifiers to earn a spot each in the invitational.

We all knew it should happen!



Please, meet our first event in cooperation with @riotgames – WePlay! VALORANT Invitational! From July 13th-19th, eight strong teams will fight for a $50k prize pool! Don't miss it!



“Understanding of the game is still evolving, and there’s plenty of room for new and exciting ideas to take the stage,” said Joe Ziegler, Game Director at Riot Games. “The Ignition Series is definitely setting up a standard of play for VALORANT, the likes of which we’ve never seen before, and will undoubtedly begin to influence competitive audiences in their decisions around play.”

The Open Qualifier will take place on the first two days, July 13 and 14, featuring two single-elimination brackets. In total, 128 teams will take each other on in best-of-one matches, while the final series in each qualifier will be a best-of-three affair.

Teams have until the start of the tournament starts to register for one of the Open Qualifier days on July 13 or July 14. The main event will see all eight teams compete in a swiss bracket Group Stage that will run from July 15 to 17.

Only four teams will advance to the Playoffs, with the Group Stage winners seeded into a single-elimination bracket. The Semifinals will follow on July 18, leaving July 19 for the grand finale.