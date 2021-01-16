Vodafone Giants signs VALORANT roster

Vodafone Giants has entered Riot Games’ tactical shooter VALORANT.

The roster consists of Johan "Meddo" Renbjörk, Vincent "Happy" Cervoni, Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas, Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius, and Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov. Happy, hoody, Boo, and pipsoN are from the ex-Prodigy roster, and Meddo is formerly of FunPlus Phoenix.

Meddo reached the semifinals of First Strike EU with FunPlus Phoenix before parting ways with the roster.

The ex-Prodigy core have had esports success as well, but it came in a different game. Happy is a legendary French Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and had a stellar career with EnVyUs and Team Vitality.

PipsoN was a CS:GO coach, and hoody was known in the CS:GO community for his time with HAVU Gaming.

With all of this CS experience and Meddo's experience at the top tiers of VALORANT, it's easy to see this international roster taking home big victories very soon.