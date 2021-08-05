Vitality part ways with VALORANT player LoWkii

Vitality released Théo “LoWkii” Téchené today, leaving its active VALORANT lineup depleted to just Bayram “bramz” Ben Redjeb, Jokūbas “ceNder” Labutis, Vakaris “vakk” Bebravičius, and Mohamed Shalaby, who’s a stand-in for EU VCT: Stage Three Challengers Two.

The roster change, announced today by the French organization, comes a week after Vitality lost to Team Liquid and Team BDS at the EU VCT: Stage Three Challengers Two, missing the opportunity to qualify for Challengers Playoffs. The organization has added a new manager in Robin “Srab” Borget after the elimination and revealed today that the coaching staff is “working hard” to prepare the future of the VALORANT team.

The coaching staff is working hard to prepare the future of our VALORANT team, stay tuned! — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) August 5, 2021

LoWkii had been playing for Vitality since March 2021, when the organization signed him and Jesse “JESMUND” Terävä, who was moved to the bench ahead of the EU VCT: Stage Three Challengers Two and replaced by shalaby. LoWkii revealed on Twitter that he’s going to be inactive in the coming weeks to spend some time with his family, but is available for a new project.

At the moment, is unclear whether Vitality will be changing more players or if the organization is going to sign shalaby after his period as a stand-in. The French org entered VALORANT‘s professional scene in February 2021 but is yet to achieve notable results in the VCT, having only won some minor events.