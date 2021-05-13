Victor’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and crosshair

Victor Wong is a former CS:GO player who currently plays VALORANT for Team Envy, filling roles as Phoenix, Skye, and Raze.

Since joining the team in September 2020, Victor and Envy have competed in numerous VCT events, most notably winning the VCT 2021, North America Stage One Challengers Two. The team placed fourth in the North America Stage Two Challengers Finals at the beginning of May.

If you don’t recognize him by his name, it’s probably because you know him by his former gamertag “food.” He dropped the screen name in March, however, preferring to be called by his birth name.

Along with his professional resume, Victor has a strong presence on the competitive ladder. He was the first player in VALORANT to ever reach the “Radiant” rank.

Here are Victor’s VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Equip Primary Weapon

1 Equip Secondary Weapon

2 Equip Melee Weapon

3 Ability 1

C Ability 2

Q Ability 3

E Ability 4

X Equip Spike

4 Use Object

F Ultimate

Wheel Up Jump

Wheel Down Walk

L-Shift

Mouse Sensitivity

Game Sens

0.283 DPI

800 Scoped Sens

1 eDPI

226.4

Crosshair