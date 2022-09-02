VersionX gets a roster shakeup ahead of NA Game Changers

VersionX, Version1’s female VALORANT team that competes in a variety of tournaments including North America VCT Game Changers, has made some roster changes ahead of the next tournament—and they won’t be the squad’s last moves.

Naomi Sauvola and Rachel “rushhh” Lynn Hang have both left the team, and Katherine “Karra” Lee has indicated an interest in trialing with other teams. While she’ll still be on the team until further notice, she’ll also be trialing elsewhere for the time being.

Naomi and rushhh were signed from the free agent team Just Breathe with the rest of the founding members of the roster. For the time being, Karra is the only founding member remaining on the team since Katriggered and Starlight were both signed after the original VersionX roster had been around for a while in March of this year.

Head coach Martin “Anderzz” Schelasin said in a video posted by Version1 that the roster will also be undergoing more changes because the team is currently trialing some new players and focusing its roster around Katriggered and Starlight.

“Given our results in the most recent Game Changers, the team has decided to make some pretty significant changes, now building around both Kat and Starlight as sort of the core of our roster moving forward,” Anderzz said. “In terms of the roster moving forward, that will be a fairly quick process, so you can absolutely keep your eyes peeled as to where we’re headed.”

Head Coach Martin "Anderzz" Schelasin speaks on our VersionX announcements and next steps for the team. pic.twitter.com/rhsWBoKen9 — Version1 (@version1gg) September 2, 2022

VersionX did not have the greatest performance in any of the Game Changers tournaments this year. They did make the playoffs for the first NA Game Changers but came in seventh-eighth place along with Dart Monkeys. They were eliminated from the qualifiers for the second Game Changers tournament this year after a loss to Dart Monkeys in the single-elimination round of the tournament.

The next NA Game Changers tournament will have its main event on Oct. 13, so VersionX will likely have a very different roster for the last tournament before the first international Game Changers tournament.