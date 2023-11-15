Version1 VALORANT Game Changers roster departs as potential G2 merger looms

The queens of NA are on the move.

The Version1 VALORANT Game Changers roster has officially parted ways with the organization and joined Shopify Rebellion on Nov. 15, less than two weeks before their trip to São Paulo for the second world Game Changers Championship.

The uncontested top VALORANT Game Changers roster in North America and one of the best in the world, the former V1 players have now taken on the banner of one of their biggest rivals in a blockbuster transfer. Melanie “meL” Capone, Alexis Guarrasi, Ava “florescent” Eugene, Nicole “Noia” Tierce, and Sarah Simpson have all joined Shopify, alongside head coach and former V1 player Loic “effys” Sauvageau.

The move was made official just a couple weeks after Shopify Rebellion parted ways with its previous Game Changers roster, the one that reached the grand finals of last year’s Championship in a run involving a major upset over meL, Alexis, and the rest of the heavily favored Cloud9 White roster.

This transfer, though, might just be part of a much larger change affecting the Version1 organization. Several outlets have reported on a merger between Version1 and the G2 Esports organization, with both sides having been reportedly discussing a merger or acquisition since late May of this year. V1 has publicly acknowledged its pursuit of a merger as far back as April, citing economic concerns, but COO Brett Diamond declined to include specifics, including potential merger candidates.

The G2/Version1 merger would result in the combined entity owning both a prominent Game Changers roster as well as a VALORANT roster competing in VCT Americas for the 2024 and 2025 season. This group would also own a slot in the LEC, a Call of Duty League franchise in the Minnesota RØKKR, and a number of other prominent esports rosters in titles like CS2 and R6 Siege.

A potential merger between G2 and V1 would likely result in the two groups using the globally recognized G2 branding going forward.