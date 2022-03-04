VCT EMEA to resume this weekend with 3 matches

The EMEA VALORANT Champions Tour will restart on Saturday, March 5 with SuperMassive Blaze vs. BBL and G2 vs. Acend. The competition will also broadcast Team Liquid vs. LDN UTD on Sunday, March 6.

The European, Middle Eastern, and African circuit had been on hiatus since Feb. 24, when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The third week of VCT EMEA was meant to be played over that weekend, but Riot Games postponed it due to the ongoing crisis in the Eastern European country. Many players, Riot staffers, and fans have been affected by the ongoing conflict.

VCT EMEA returns this weekend with 3 matches. — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) March 4, 2022

Riot’s plan after this weekend is to set up a dual broadcast so week three games play concurrently with the previously scheduled matches from the fifth week. The tournament organizer is also working on scheduling the postponed matches from week four.

“We’re aware that some teams are facing uncertainty regarding if they can continue competing in VCT EMEA with their current starting rosters,” Riot said in an official statement. “Our Competitive Operations Teams are in close communications with these teams, and are exploring potential adjustments to the League’s regulations that will help them navigate through the coming weeks.”

Riot stressed that further changes may be required if the situation changes and will issue updates soon. For the time being, the Watch Parties for the fourth week are paused in order to ensure the players’ safety.

“Our thoughts are with our teams, the players, and our fans worldwide during these difficult times,” the statement ends.

SBM and BBL will open week four of VCT EMEA tomorrow at 9am CT. G2 vs. Acend will face off at 12pm CT, while Liquid and LDN UTD will play on Sunday at 10am CT.