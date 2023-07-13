VCT Americas-bound superstar to offer VALORANT coaching during time off

Fresh off his successful run through VCT Ascension, The Guard’s Trent Cairns has found himself a quick summer job while he waits for the next competitive VALORANT season to begin.

The 18-year-old superstar will be offering his coaching services to individual players during the offseason, charging around $85 per hour. He is willing to sit down with any players as he watches their gameplay live or help them analyze their play from a recorded VOD.

I’m starting coaching during this offseason, the lessons will be $85 an hour and we will go over anything you would like to in that hour, for example I can do live coaching while you stream a ranked game or watch a replay VOD of a game before that you recorded. DM @lilbremma to… — GUARD trent (@trentFPS) July 13, 2023

The young gun will also be looking to do some team reviews and group slots soon, which could be a great offer for amateurs who are trying to improve their play. Trent is also one of the most talented players in the North American VALORANT scene and is coming off of an incredible run through the Ascension circuit, where he helped take down M80 to secure The Guard a spot in VCT Americas.

During Ascension, Trent led all VCT Americas Ascension players in five stat categories, including KDA, kills per round, average combat score, while also boasting the second-highest average damage per round among his peer, according to VALORANT stats aggregate VLR.gg. His efforts were one of the main reasons why The Guard performed so well, and now, anyone can learn from the best—for a price.

Even Trent’s teammate and The Guard’s in-game leader Jacob “valyn” Batio is considering coaching while this extended offseason takes place. Valyn’s coaching will, however, be more tailored for players who are looking to become leaders of their own team, which could be extremely valuable for aspiring pro shotcallers who want to become the voice for their future squad.

