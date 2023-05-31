VCT Americas 2023 has defined the top 5 VALORANT agents for Ascent 

The 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour’s favorite lineup for Ascent has been written in stone, with five agents dominating character selection throughout the entire tournament.

Prepare to see Jett, Sova, KAY/O, Killjoy, and Omen in every Ascent matchup in the near future because they stand far and away ahead as the map favorites of the Americas region. While other agents make an appearance here and there, all five are picked upwards of 90 percent of the time, according to stats from vlr.gg.

Ascent was played 26 times during the early April to late May time period, with several noteworthy VALORANT agents left to collect dust on the sideline. Meanwhile, Jett and Omen were picked first for every single Ascent map throughout the tournament.

As the duo has a 100 percent pick rate, Killjoy comes in second place boasting a solid 94 percent, with KAY/O and Sova following closely with 92 percent.

The only players to attempt a change in agents were Cloud9’s Erick “Xeppaa” Bach and Dylan “runi” Cade. The American roster went against the grain, testing agents like Skye, Viper, and Breach.

100 Thieves were the only other team throughout the entire cast of the VCT Americas 2023 to test out a different agent, with Viper making another appearance on Ascent for a different roster.

The Champions Tour Americas 2023 reached its end on May 28 with LOUD plowing through their opposition throughout the tournament. The Brazilian squad only lost one best-of-three, leading to them solidifying their spot in Tokyo in June this year.

Prepare to see Sova, Killjoy, Jett, Omen, and KAY/O on Ascent in Tokyo.

Now you’ll have to practice these five agents before your next Ascent matchup. Remember, they’ll likely be on the opposing side.

