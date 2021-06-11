Vanity’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

For Vanity's sake...

Anthony “Vanity” Malaspina is a former CS:GO professional who plays VALORANT for Version1 maining the agents Astra and Omen.

Though his career as a VALORANT player only started this year when he joined Version1 in February, he has participated in numerous high profile VCT events already. Version1 hasn’t won any top-tier tournaments, the team qualified for the most recent VCT Masters in Reykjavik before being ousted in the third round of lower bracket play.

Before becoming a VALORANT pro, Vanity played professional CS:GO for a variety of teams spanning more than three years despite only being 22 years old. Here are his VALORANT settings.

Keybinds

Primary Weapon
1		Secondary Weapon
2		Melee Weapon
3
Ability 1
E		Ability 2
Q		Ability 3
C
Use Object
F		Equip Spike
4		Ultimate
X
Jump
Space		Crouch
L-Ctrl		Walk
L-Shift

Sensitivity

DPI
800		In-Game Sens
0.283		eDPI
266
Polling Rate
1000		Scoped Sens
1		Windows Sens
6

Crosshair

Color
Green		Center Dot
Off		Outlines
Off
Inner
1/3/3/0		Outer
0/0/0/0		Fade/Movement/Firing Error
Off/Off/Off