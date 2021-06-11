Vanity’s VALORANT settings: Keybinds, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity

Anthony “Vanity” Malaspina is a former CS:GO professional who plays VALORANT for Version1 maining the agents Astra and Omen.
Though his career as a VALORANT player only started this year when he joined Version1 in February, he has participated in numerous high profile VCT events already. Version1 hasn’t won any top-tier tournaments, the team qualified for the most recent VCT Masters in Reykjavik before being ousted in the third round of lower bracket play.
Before becoming a VALORANT pro, Vanity played professional CS:GO for a variety of teams spanning more than three years despite only being 22 years old. Here are his VALORANT settings.
Keybinds
|Primary Weapon
1
|Secondary Weapon
2
|Melee Weapon
3
|Ability 1
E
|Ability 2
Q
|Ability 3
C
|Use Object
F
|Equip Spike
4
|Ultimate
X
|Jump
Space
|Crouch
L-Ctrl
|Walk
L-Shift
Sensitivity
|DPI
800
|In-Game Sens
0.283
|eDPI
266
|Polling Rate
1000
|Scoped Sens
1
|Windows Sens
6
Crosshair
|Color
Green
|Center Dot
Off
|Outlines
Off
|Inner
1/3/3/0
|Outer
0/0/0/0
|Fade/Movement/Firing Error
Off/Off/Off