VALORANT’s Night. Market has returned

Get your wallets ready, VALORANT‘s Night. Market event has returned.

The Night. Market will slash prices for six pieces of cosmetic content as long as the event runs. According to the tweet, the event will run from April 7 to April 20. The first iteration of the Night. Market came back in December 2020, and returned in early February 2021 with tweaks and improvements to the delight of VALORANT fans.

You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. pic.twitter.com/vGqnLJr080 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2021

Once you've revealed the content in your Night. Market, it won't reset—you're given six discounted individual items. The level of discount is dependent on how rare the item is. Players are guaranteed two Premium Edition items (items that cost 1775 RP) out of the six shown in their market.

You can access the Night. Market in the top right corner of your VALORANT menu screen. It looks like a small card, and will sparkle a bit if you're on the menu for too long to catch your eye.

Remember, once you unveil what's in it, it can't be taken back. Additionally, you won't get more than two of the same kind of item, barring you from getting six more niche guns, like the Guardian or the Shorty.