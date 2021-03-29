VALORANT’s newest Prime Gaming loot is a bottle of hot sauce

VALORANT’s newest piece of Twitch Prime loot is extra spicy.

The "Hot Take" gun buddy will adorn your weapon with an upside-down bottle of hot sauce, squirting a little bit out of the end. It's a perfect analogy for your spicy gameplay—or not.

Ooh, spicy!



Bring the heat with the Hot Take Gun Buddy by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts. https://t.co/G0WotmLelL pic.twitter.com/x7GuWyRwAU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 29, 2021

The gun buddy is the newest in a full set of loot that will be available for VALORANT players and Prime Gaming members every month through the end of 2021.

To claim it, players must link their Prime Gaming or Amazon account with their Riot Games account. All of the information about account linking and claiming can be found on the Prime Gaming website.

VALORANT and Twitch have been a match made in heaven since the game's beta drops, which helped skyrocket the FPS to the top of viewership when the beta began last April.

The Hot Take gun buddy will only be available for about a month before it's replaced by a new piece of Prime Gaming loot. The item must be claimed by April 28.

