VALORANT’s new Glitchpop skins are now live in the store

VALORANT players can now get their hands on the Glitchpop skins and customize their weapons with a fresh, futuristic look.

Riot Games teased the new skins in an interview with HITSCAN earlier this week and confirmed the popular skins were coming to more weapons.

The new Glitchpop skins are available for the Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic pistol, and a melee ax weapon. The first batch of Glitchpop skins was available for the Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin, and a melee knife, but the latest iteration adds slightly more popular weapons to the mix.

Riot wanted to introduce a slightly updated look to the skins without straying too far from the initial design. The devs have dubbed the new bundle “Glitchpop 1.1.”

The new Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700 VP, which is roughly $87. Players can also purchase the weapons individually, but buying the complete bundle saves 5,525 VP. The bundle also comes with a Glitchpop Gun Buddy, spray, and player card.

Frag at 800 MBPS (Mega Bullets Per Second)



Beef up your cybersecurity with the updated Glitchpop skinline, available in the in-game store. pic.twitter.com/8xKbc7bjyX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 3, 2021

Each weapon costs 2,175 VP if purchased separately and the melee weapon costs 4,350 VP. The Glitchpop skins also have four color variants that can be unlocked with Radiante Points to further customize the guns.

Skin collectors or fans of the original Glitchpop collection should consider buying this new bundle to add a futuristic spin to some of the most powerful weapons in VALORANT. Fans have two weeks to grab the new skins, so make sure to purchase them before they’re gone.

