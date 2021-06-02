VALORANT YR1 events include Squad Boost and account leveling

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of VALORANT, players will be able to enjoy several limited-time events that provide unique bonuses and rewards. Players can also look forward to earning bonus XP by playing with friends with the Squad Boost feature and expect a new account leveling system in Episode Three.

Players can queue with their friends from June 22 to July 26 to enjoy a Squad Boost, which grants extra XP based on the size of your party. A party of two rewards eight percent more XP, while a team of three rewards 12 percent extra XP. Parties of four will receive 16 percent extra XP and full five-stacks will get a 20 percent XP boost.

The Squad Boost applies to all game modes in VALORANT except custom games and is an excellent way to earn extra XP while having fun with friends. Just remember to take advantage of the XP boost while it's available.

Fans can also look forward to account leveling, which provides a new way to “recognize and reward you for your time playing VALORANT.” Riot Games didn't provide much detail about account leveling and how it will work, but players will likely be able to rank up their account by playing matches.

More information about account leveling will be revealed during the Episode Three livestream on June 21, which will feature a panel of developers from the competitive, agents, and premium content VALORANT teams.

Squad Boost will be available from June 22 to July 26. Account leveling will be available in Episode Three.

