VALORANT’s space-themed G.U.N. Collection is now available, includes Classic, Bucky, Spectre, Operator, and melee

Get ready to pew pew the competition.

VALORANT fans can finally get their hands on the Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (G.U.N.) Collection, which is now in the store. The bundle includes skins for the Classic pistol, Bucky shotgun, Spectre SMG, Operator rifle, and melee weapon.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The G.U.N. bundle offers Premium Edition skins, costing 7,100 VP for all five weapon skins, a player card, a gun buddy, and a skin. Each skin will run you 1,775 VP on its own, aside from the melee weapon, which costs 3,550 VP.

Even though the G.U.N. Collection doesn’t have a special finisher, it still comes with some upgrades. Fans can shell out Radianite Points to upgrade the VFX on the firearms, making the bullets sound like ray guns. And aside from the base color, players can unlock variants in chrome, black and yellow, and red, white, and blue.

And the melee weapon leaves behind a trail of neon green circles when swung, resembling something out of a 1960s alien movie.

The G.U.N. Collection replaces the electric Smite Collection as the featured store item.