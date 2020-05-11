VALORANT servers will go down on May 12 to prepare for new patch

The beta servers for VALORANT will be going down for about five and a half hours in every region on May 12, Riot announced today.

The downtime will be to prepare for the game’s new patch, which will include “some good fixes, additions and changes,” according to VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler.

Beginning tomorrow, May 12, all servers will be going down for our next patch.



NA/BR/LATAM – Queues down @ 4:30am PT, back up at 10:00am PT.



KR – Queues down @ 12:00pm PT, back up at 5:30pm PT



EU – Queues down @ 6:30pm PT, back up at 12:00am PT (May 13). — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 11, 2020

In North America, Brazil, and Latin America, the queues will go down at 6:30am CT and be back up at 12pm CT. The server downtime begins at different periods in Korea and Europe.

Specifics of the patch are unknown, but many believe that Cypher will see some nerfs due to his Spycam ability feeling overpowered by most. Other fixes could include patches to out-of-bounds tricks thanks to Sage and Omen combos.

Other bugs and glitches are also likely on the chopping block, but we’ll know more once the patch notes are available sometime tomorrow.