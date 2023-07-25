After a tiresome VALORANT gaming session, sometimes switching to a lower-intensity Minecraft endeavor is the way to go. But now, Skeletons are landing potshots since you haven’t adjusted to your new sensitivity. This is where converting your VALORANT sensitivity to Minecraft is a must.

Fear not, once you’ve completed a simple equation, you won’t miss an arrow. While Minecraft isn’t always the most stressful adventure, nailing your settings can make the ride all the more smoother.

VALORANT on the other hand, requires pinpoint mouse adjustments, and once you’ve grown accustomed to fast-twitch movements, switching to a sensitivity that’s completely different can be a pain to get used to.

What is Sensitivity?

For those of you new to the gaming scene, sensitivity is a setting that determines your mouse movement speed. The only issue with sensitivity is that most games have it tuned in a vastly different way.

Your sensitivity is also impacted by your mouse’s Dot’s Per Inch (DPI). The higher your DPI is, the more likely your sensitivity in-game will need to be lower. I like to keep my mouse at 800 DPI, and my sensitivity changes wildly depending on the game.

Certain games require movements that wouldn’t ever happen in a different title. This is why finding your sensitivity is important, but allowing yourself to tweak it as you go is just as necessary.

How to convert sensitivity between VALORANT and Minecraft

If you’re losing, maybe it’s time to switch over to Minecraft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are different ways to calculate what your sensitivity will be after switching from one game to another.

For instance, say your VALORANT sensitivity is One with a DPI of 400. Your Minecraft sensitivity would be 63. Every single whole individual number you increase by will bump your Minecraft sensitivity by 63.

So if your sensitivity in VALORANT is 0.75 with a DPI of 800. That would essentially mean your 0.75 sensitivity would be 1.50, and your Minecraft sens would be 102. Switching your Minecraft sensitivity would be the other way around.

Feel free to tinker with your sensitivty settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

VALORANT Mouse Sensitivity Converter Calculators

Sensitivity calculators are an incredibly effective tool that can be immense timesavers. While old-fashioned tricks can do the trick, these sensitivity converters pretty much nail it every time.

If I don’t feel like minimizing my game, my tactic is to go from one side of my mousepad to the other in a straight line horizontally. If I complete a full 180-degree turn without going beyond that point, I have my sensitivity.

Calculators like Aiming.Pro, GamingSmart.com, and even Aim Labs have their own specific method of calculating precise sensitivity conversions. Once they’ve figured out what sensitivity converts to another, they log it in their list of games.

