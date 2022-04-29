VALORANT Redditor spends $200 on RGX bundle and can’t fully upgrade it

After spending $200 on the latest VALORANT RGX 11Z Pro skins Redditor MysticWatch was unable to max out each weapon skin in the bundle with all the color and effect variants for the collection.

VALORANT recently released one of the most anticipated skin lines with the RGX 2.0 bundle featuring a Phantom, Operator, Spectre, Classic, and Butterfly melee. The bundle cost 8,700 VALORANT Points or $90 USD. This price includes skins in their basic form as well as a spray, gun buddy, and color-changing player card.

In order to get the full effect of each weapon skin, players will have to spend Radianite Points. Each effect tier for the weapon is 10 RP and includes a color changer, kill counter, and more. On top of the weapon effects, each weapon has three color variants that can be purchased for an additional 15 RP each. It would cost 245 RP to completely upgrade all the RGX skins, as pointed out by MysticWatch. To purchase 160 RP outright would cost the player an additional 10,000 VP ($100).

Outside of purchasing RP outright, players can earn up to 160 RP through the battle pass that is released with each VALORANT Act. The battle pass does cost 1,000 ($9.99) VP but is the most valuable way to collect RP. This means even if a player had completed the entire battle pass they would not have enough RP to fully customize their RGX skins or any other weapon skin.

“I just find it mind-blowing that any game today can release a skin line product like this and expect its users to drop $250-$300 if they have any intention of actually getting all the ‘features’ of it,” said MysticWatch.