VALORANT pro denounces sexism and transphobia during GameChangers, calls for prominent figures to aid

Former Version1 VALORANT player Alexander “Zander” Dituri has called for prominent community figures and professional players to denounce the sexist and transphobic comments made toward players during the Game Changers Championship, which concluded on Nov. 20.

The Game Changers Championship, which highlights the best women and players from marginalized genders in the world, led to a minority of viewers sending hateful messages in the stream chats. Others attacked the players through their social media accounts as well. As a result, Zander has called for more to be done to combat this toxicity, with the VALORANT community aiming to become fully inclusive.

He said prominent figures and professional players need to denounce the sexist and transphobic comments made toward the Game Changers players. “I hope to see change in the future because it’s truly disgusting,” he said on Twitter yesterday.

One community member compiled a list of hateful comments made in the stream chat during Game Changers. Most of the toxic comments were addressed to Cloud9 White player Bob Tran, who is a transgender woman.

This is sad. People still haven't changed after years of women in pro esports/sports. I feel bad, especially for Bob, with over 75% of hate comments toward her. (This was only half of the last series after most people had already been banned for sexism/transphobia.) pic.twitter.com/Lja5RLdHmN — lolyx (@lolyxval) November 15, 2022

On Twitter, Bob said she struggled to ignore the hateful messages and even felt like she deserved it.

I don't know if I should even be sharing this publicly but the hate I was getting during Berlin was unbelievably hurtful and for the first time, I struggled to ignore it and even felt like I deserved it. I try my best to control my emotions but at the end of the day, I'm human. — 🐸 Bob 🐸 (@QueenBobsta) November 22, 2022

Prominent streamer and content creator Jonas “AverageJonas” Navarsete said he had to ban several users because they made sexist or transphobic comments in his Twitch chat during the event. He also called for a change to be made and asked those responsible to “do better.”

As much as I loved the entire GameChangers event, it also made me really sad how often I had to ban people for sexism/transphobia. It really shows why it is so important to put the spotlight on this issue and hopefully improve it over time. We can and should do better. — AverageJonas (@Average_Jonas) November 22, 2022

The VALORANT Game Changers circuit, which peaked at over 230,000 viewers according to Esports Charts, saw G2 Esports take down Shopify Rebellion in the grand final.