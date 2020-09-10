VALORANT players will be able to choose which weapon variant to unlock starting in Patch 1.09

Gone are the days where you had to spend precious Radianite on VALORANT weapon variants you didn’t want.

VALORANT revenue strategist Miles “Usury” Metzger informed fans of the good news in today’s blog, explaining that you can buy any weapon variant directly starting in Patch 1.09.

Image via Riot Games

“Weapon skins will still need to be fully evolved to unlock variants, but after doing so, you’ll be able to pick whichever one is most appealing to you,” Metzger said.

Even though players will still have to use their Radianite to upgrade the VFX animations and finishers first, players will be able to pick which variant to unlock.

In its current state, players who want the final variant have to unlock all the skins before it. With the Elderflame Collection, for example, players who wanted Variant Three Dark needed to unlock the Red and Blue variants first. And with each Variant costing 15 Radianite, it was quite the investment to get to the final skin.

This quality of life change will make skins less daunting, assuming you can forget about their hefty price tags.

VALORANT is now on Patch 1.07, so the weapon variant change is still two patches away. Patch 1.09 will likely hit the live servers next month.