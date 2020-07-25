VALORANT players discover way to plant spike outside of bombsites

The next time you try to defuse the spike in VALORANT, it might be in a surprising location. VALORANT players have uncovered a way to plant the spike outside of the site by using Phoenix’s ultimate ability.

A VALORANT player uploaded a video explaining how to plant the spike outside of bomb sites to confuse the enemy team. The process is not consistent and requires some practice, but it can make the difference between winning or losing a round.

To perform the glitch, a Phoenix player must activate their ultimate ability, which allows them to respawn at a location after dying or when the ability expires. If they plant the spike while the ability is activated, they will teleport back to their original position with the spike. The spike will function as if it was planted in the designated area and explode normally if it is not defused.

This can be a confusing problem for the defending team. The spike is not supposed to be planted anywhere else on the map, so most players will not think to check other places. The spike can also be taken to areas that are normally inaccessible, such as on top of a Sage wall. Players can also activate Phoenix’s ability on top of objects that are unreachable with any abilities, which means the defending team has no chance to defuse the spike.

The glitch is challenging to perform consistently and requires Phoenix’s ultimate ability. It will not likely be a strategy teams will rely on, but it can still help a team win a decisive round. Riot Games will likely address this issue in a future update, but don’t panic if you can’t find the spike in your next match.