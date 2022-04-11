VALORANT players create altar using weapon skin finishers on Bind

A VALORANT player and their friends used several of VALORANT’s most famous finishers to construct an altar on top of the fountain outside of “B” site on Bind.

VALORANT has become known for its weapon skin finishers, with each one becoming flashier than the last. By using six different skins lines across five different weapons, the players were able to add one body suspended in the middle of the fountain with eight different figures surrounding the altar.

Image via Spraypainter99

According to the player, the background effects were made using three different weapons and skins. The background is made up of a mixture of the Glitchpop Vandal and Spectrum Phantom, while the trees came from the Gaia Marshall. There was also the addition of the Forsaken Vandal in the background but the effect did not last long enough to be included in the picture.

The souls surrounding the alter were made from the Ruination Phantom, which adds a green hue to the death animation and makes it seem like the souls are being dragged into the underworld. For the center of the altar, the RGX Guardian was used for the person in the middle while the holy light above them was made from the Sentinels of Light Operator.

VALORANT weapon skin finishers come with certain skin lines and can be unlocked by using Radianite. To use a weapon skin finisher the player using it must be the one to kill the last player alive on the enemy team. Since the artwork was made using one person on either team in a custom, multiple finishers were allowed to be used.