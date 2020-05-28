VALORANT players celebrate end of beta with 5-vs-5 knife fight

The VALORANT closed beta is finally coming to an end just days before the game’s full release. The closed beta has been full of fun and exciting moments and some fans are sad to see it end. But one lobby of players decided to send off the beta with a two-round knife fight to finish the game earlier today.

Two teams were in a one-sided match with one squad only needing one more round to win the game. A player on the losing team suggested an organized knife fight between the two teams for fun. All players agreed and excitedly made their way to the designated location.

The two teams faced off from a distance and tried to figure out how the fight would work. One player suggested sending one enemy at a time into the wall of players like a game of red rover. A Brimstone player had a better idea and dropped his three sky smokes between the teams. Both teams rushed the smoke, which resulted in a knife fight with zero visibility.

The losing team managed to win the knife fight and survive for one more round. The teams decided to meet in the same spot again, but this time no abilities were allowed. After trying to get organized in a straight line for a few seconds, the teams were ready for battle.

A player fired Raze’s rocket launcher to signal the start of the fight and both teams rushed toward each other. A clever Sage player put their wall between the teams, which brought the fight to an awkward stalemate. The enemy Sage used their wall to boost their team over the obstacle, which surprised and devastated the enemy team. The match finally ended after two knife rounds that were fun for all of the players involved.

The VALORANT closed beta is coming to an end later today, but fans will be able to enjoy the game again on June 2.