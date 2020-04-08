VALORANT players calling for better weapon designs to differentiate certain guns from one another

It’s only been a day since the debut of Riot Games’ new first-person shooter, VALORANT, but many people already have some critiques that could help improve the overall feel of the game. One thing multiple fans have pointed out is that many of the guns look like each other, making it hard to differentiate them in the field and even in-hand.

In CS:GO, the weapon designs are unique. Players can instantly tell what an AWP looks like compared to a Scout, for example, because the former is large, boxy, and green, while the latter is skinny and gray.

Image via Riot Games

This visual uniqueness is important for a tactical shooter like VALORANT, especially for certain gameplay elements. Picking up weapons, for example, is key to survival in some rounds since you can run out of ammo for your gun. But if you pick up the wrong weapon because it looked similar to another, it could cost you a round win.

Picking up certain weapons at the end of a victorious round is important too since some weapons are more expensive than others. In VALORANT, the snipers vary in price significantly due to the amount of power the more expensive option brings.

Screengrab via Riot Games

But it's hard to tell which sniper is what when it's on the ground unless you get close enough to read the name while hovering. This issue also extends to certain rifles in the game, which all look the same.

A fix for this would be to add specific colors to the different weapons in the game. Each gun has a default skin that's painted in the same drab gray, which ruins visibility and identification since guns are similar in design. There are skins that you can purchase, but that shouldn't be the only way to discern guns in the heat of the moment.