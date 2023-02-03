VALORANT players are seeing the same annoying agent duo using cringe names over and over

If you’ve ever come across a Jett and Sage duo with matching names like “His Sage” and “Her Jett” in VALORANT, you might have an idea of what to expect even before the first round begins. Oftentimes, this Sage will prioritize healing their Jett over killing enemies themselves and helping the rest of the team. Sage might also buy guns for Jett if the duelist is low on funds. This type of Sage, who always seems to be attached to one teammate, is commonly referred to as a “Pocket Sage.”

Reddit user Pereronchino has even noticed a specific trend when playing with the agent duo. In their experience, Jett is always incredibly good while Sage isn’t on par with the rest of the team. The user also states whenever the duo is on their team, it’s a guaranteed victory. If the duo is on the enemy team, however, the user can’t seem to win at all against them. This is likely to be the case if the Jett is smurfing in a lower-ranked lobby, as pointed out in the comments.

While many other users share similar stories with the power duo steamrolling the competition, there is also a lot of discussion about their “cringe” names and possible relationship status.

Currently, the comment with the most upvotes is “I miss her,” a commonly used name that has become somewhat of a meme in the VALORANT community. Other duo names include “my kitten”/“my owner” and “Yin”/“Yang.”