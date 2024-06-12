VALORANT players are growing frustrated with broken exploit spot on new map Abyss

Abyss is a very different type of map from what most VALORANT players are accustomed to, and now, players are discovering some unsavory exploits.

Throughout the opening days of the new map, a new glitch has been discovered where Phoenix can use his ultimate ability to survive a lethal fall on the A site. This is a broken spot that can be exploited by the attacking team if Phoenix can time his ultimate correctly before hitting the ground—which would normally kill an agent—allowing him to walk around the bottom of the map.

The perfect hiding spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since he is so far down, the opposing team will have a hard time reacting or shooting back, as he can barely be seen from above. If the attacking team plants on the bridge, Phoenix can also defend the spike with ease by shooting through its floor. There are multiple areas around the edge of the map that Phoenix can pull off this glitch, but the area underneath the A site is his most advantageous position.

Raining fire from below. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Phoenix can also run around a relatively large area at the bottom of the map, where he can reposition himself for an even easier shot to defend the spike on the bridge. With an Operator or Vandal, he can rain down a ton of damage without being punished, especially on players who aren’t able to pinpoint his location right away.

This bug corresponds with the new mechanic that was introduced with Abyss where players can fall to their death off the side of the map. There is a very low death zone for falling that allows for hilarious plays with Jett and other agents, but this also allows Phoenix to abuse this glitch.

Luckily, Riot has time to patch this exploit out before the map is added to competitive queues.

