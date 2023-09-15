VALORANT players agree Riot should give one fan-favorite character way more power

With two patches already rolled out for VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Two, Riot seems determined to balance all the maps, agents, and abilities to perfection. But, according to fans, there’s a more important focus: buffing everyone’s favorite little sidekick, Wingman.

A recent post in the VALORANT community gained attention for a quirky suggestion that, in addition to planting and defusing the spike, Wingman should also be able to resurrect KAY/O when he falls in his ultimate.

Though the original post may have been made in jest, other players chimed in that it would be cool to see Wingman be able to interact with more objects than just the spike.

Gekko with Wingman on his shoulder. Image via Riot Games

As of right now, agent Gekko’s right-hand man can only really interact with the spike. He can carry it to a set destination on any site and plant the bomb, and can also be deployed to defuse it. Wingman can also be used without targeting the spike at all, and will run and growl towards an enemy to expose their position.

Overall, he’s a fun little guy who has quickly become a fan-favorite character for everyone who plays VALORANT.

At VCT Champions 2023 in Los Angeles, for example, the crowd cheered every time a player sent their Wingman forward to plant a spike. No matter what team you’re rooting for, how could you possibly cheer against Wingman when he is clearly doing his best?

Yet many VALORANT players clearly think it would be fun if Wingman could do even more.

Aside from being able to resurrect a fallen KAY/O mid-round, several other players commented that a more realistic buff for Wingman could allow him to open doors.

Several VALORANT maps include doors that can be opened and closed with levers, switches, or by taking damage. If Wingman could push a button or pull a lever, you could save one body on your team from taking the time to open the door.

The biggest issue with this idea is Wingman makes a signature sound when he walks. He mumbles a bit to himself and also has squishy-sounding footsteps. Therefore, it would be obvious to the opponent that a real person wasn’t actually operating the door.

That is, if Wingman was tall enough to reach said buttons and levers.

“It’d be interesting what the interaction mechanics would be; does he do his normal Wingman thing and stun enemies on his way to the switch, or does he need to be locked into the action like for bomb planting?” one player commented.

Even if Wingman doesn’t get buffed, he is sure to still be a beloved ally for VALORANT players everywhere.

