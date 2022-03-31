VALORANT player secures ace against FNS and s0m

A VALORANT player pulled off an impressive ace to win the round, which included taking out pro players FNS and s0m.

VALORANT player Fishkabob4 uploaded a short clip of their impressive clutch to win a crucial round. Only two players were left alive on their team to defend the planted spike against the full enemy team, and their teammate was eliminated while four enemies remained. The player was also up against FNS and s0m, two professional VALORANT players for OpTic Gaming and NRG Esports, respectfully.

Luckily, the enemy team peeked Fishkabob one by one repeatedly, allowing them to isolate gunfights. They managed to kill the final enemy, s0m, as he was less than a second away from defusing the spike. This was a big round win for the attacking team and clutching against two professional players was definitely a morale boost.

The clutch was caught on both FNS’ and s0m’s streams as fans saw the round playout in real-time. S0m’s teammate told him to stick the defuse, which almost worked but ultimately backfired. FNS watched in horror as his team failed to close out the round, although neither player looked to be in bad spirits after the clutch.

The next time you’re in a clutch situation, consider betting on yourself and going for the win. Ignore the naysayers telling you to save your weapon or go for exit frags and earn your spot as the hero your team needs.