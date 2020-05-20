VALORANT player pulls off ridiculous clutch defuse

Choosing the right time to strike can sometimes make all the difference in a precision shooter like VALORANT. Other times, however, you might not need to strike at all. One player showed earlier today that with enough composure and trigger discipline, you can clutch out a round to give your team the win.

In the video, the match is teetering in the balance for the streamer and his team on the map Split. The enemy attackers managed to reduce their opponents to just their Sage. In a four-vs-one situation with the spike planted, it looked like they’d tie the game up at 11 rounds apiece.

Sage didn’t plan to go quietly into the night, though. While she hid in the screens area of the map near the A site, the opposing team’s Omen walked in front of her. Instead of shooting, she simply let him pass by and also walked to the spike. While she walked out of screens, she saw the enemy Cypher. But he had his back turned to her, so she walked right past him.

She eventually got to where the spike was planted, placed her wall down, and began to defuse. Once the enemy team realized what was happening, they started to shoot through the box she was behind and even launched an incendiary bomb to try to kill her. Miraculously, she was just out of range of the fire and each bullet whizzed right past her while she won the round.

This was an amazing combination of sneakiness, timing, and luck that helped the Sage secure the win. It also showed that instantly shooting an enemy might not always be the best way to get out of a tricky situation.

Remember, patience is usually something that most players must work on to truly elevate their performances to the next level.