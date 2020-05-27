VALORANT player pulls off 1-vs-5 ace with a knife

VALORANT matches are usually tense and serious with every person focused on winning. Every now and then, however, a lobby will be more relaxed and focused on having a good time. One player experienced this when the enemy team faced him in a knife battle one at a time last night.

The player’s team died, leaving him in a tough one-vs-five situation. One of his teammates encouraged him to try to get a knife kill on an unsuspecting enemy, which didn’t go well. The enemy noticed the player and started to shoot until they realized he had his knife out. The player honored the challenge and pulled out their own knife for a one-vs-one battle.

The player proceeded to fight the first enemy while the rest of the team came to watch the excitement. He managed to kill the first player with ease and was immediately challenged by another enemy. The second enemy was also killed easily and the rest of the team continued to honor the one-vs-one system.

The player continued to take out the enemy team one by one until there was only one opponent left. At this point, the player was only one knife hit away from death, so he had to be careful. Both players went back and forth for almost 20 seconds until the player was able to kill the last enemy and complete their one-vs-five knife ace.

This type of situation doesn’t happen often in VALORANT, but it’s usually a fun experience when all players are just having fun. Perhaps the entertaining clip will inspire other players to take the game less seriously in the future.