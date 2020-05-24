VALORANT player gets 73 kills in a single match

One VALORANT player managed to get 73 kills in a single match, and although the player recently explained that they were matched against players with a much lower MMR, getting 73 kills is still an impressive feat.

The player achieved the high number of kills in an unrated match after grinding ranked matches for weeks. During their time in the ranked playlist they climbed from Iron 1 to Gold 1, which takes a lot of time and dedication. The player also improved their skills during this time and were a lot better than they were during their unrated matches. This meant that the player’s MMR in ranked and unrated matches is vastly different and that they will be matched with lower skilled players in unrated matches.

When the player returned to the unrated playlist, they were matched with players at their original MMR even though they were used to playing at a higher skill level in ranked matches. The enemy team had no hope against the higher skilled player, and they killed most of the enemy team each round.

The enemy players did put up a fight, however, and took the match to the final round. This only gave the player more time to rack up kills and allowed them to finish with 73 kills.

Other players expressed their opinions on the separate MMR between the playlists and how they think it provides an unfair advantage. Players who grind ranked can return to unrated and dominate lower level players with ease. It is unclear if Riot Games has any plans to change this feature when the game launches, so players are stuck with this system for now.

The enemy team might have been less experienced than the player, but 73 kills in a single match is a still an impressive accomplishment.