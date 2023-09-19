VALORANT player flexes how much of game’s most valuable currency they’ve earned ‘without paying’

Radianite is the currency in VALORANT that can be used to upgrade weapon skins, and a lot of players are willing to pay for it. One player, however, claims they’ve acquired a massive amount of Radianite throughout the years without spending a cent.

In a Sept. 19 Reddit thread, one player proudly shared how they’ve earned 1,000 free Radianite in the three years they’ve been playing.

The thing about Radianite is that it can be obtained in a few different ways. You can buy it directly, but it isn’t cheap—20 Radianite costs 1,600 VALORANT Points (VP), 40 Radianite is 2,800 VP, and 80 Radianite is 4,800 VP. To put it into perspective, these prices are higher than the cost of many weapon skins, and it takes about 10-15 Radianite to upgrade one level of a skin.

Radianite is not cheap. Screengrab by Dot Esports

So instead of buying Radianite directly, most players will opt to earn it through the battle pass. Battle passes typically include both free Radianite and additional paid Radianite if you upgrade the pass.

If this player truly did not pay anything for their 1,000 Radianite including the upgraded battle pass, it’d definitely take them a long time to accumulate that much. In the current Episode Seven, Act Two battle pass, for example, it’s possible to earn a total of 60 free Radianite without any upgrade. At that rate, it would take around 17 battle passes to hit the 1,000 mark.

And while all of the Radianite was obtained for free, others said the Radianite-rich player paid the price in other ways. “Every match costs a piece of your soul,” one player joked.

Another commented that “[t]ime is your most valuable asset, buddy. Nothing is free.” This is definitely true, considering how many battle passes you’d need to grind through to earn that valuable currency without spending money. For this one player, it took three years of playing the game, and that’s dedication.

Other players said they’ve also acquired a good amount of Radianite over time, though it’s usually with the help of an upgraded battle pass. This is the category I fall into, currently sitting at 1,145 Radianite at the time of writing. It helps that I haven’t purchased whole bundles or unlocked every single variant on my paid skins—but that’s just me. I know a lot of my VALORANT buddies are always using up their Radianite on new bundles, so it makes me feel a little richer in that sense.

