VALORANT player discovers broken Omen teleport spot on Sunset that needs fixing immediately

Omen is a meta controller agent on VALORANT’s newest Los Angeles-based map, Sunset, but it’s not just because of the usual perks he brings to the game. Turns out, his Shrouded Step can get you to elevated, unintentional spots that other agents can’t—and it’s begging Riot Games’ immediate attention.

On Sept. 17, a player named GMD_WarloCk posted a clip on Reddit, showcasing a rather broken teleport spot that can get you a sneaky little peek over the green Radianite box in A Main. It’s also going to act as an element of surprise for any enemy pushing through Mid Top or walking in from B Boba towards Mid Top or Defender Spawn.

To perform it, you’ll need to stand right outside of Mid Top entrance toward Defender Spawn, as shown, and fidget with Omen’s hands to get the teleport spot on top of the spherical feature. A couple of tries and a little practice are all you need to able to master it enough to abuse it.

Now, before you go about abusing it in your ranked VALORANT games, know that it’s a bug and not an intentional feature—Riot can flag your account if you abuse bugs. A Riot employee confirmed the same, saying, “Yeah, we should probably look at that… thanks for the report!” later in the thread’s comment section.

While bugs of this nature aren’t fair, players weren’t exactly happy about Riot’s acknowledgment. “This is Fnatic’s manager here. Please don’t look into this matter any further,” one player said, referring to the popular ‘Fnatic manager here, please delete this.’ meme.

Another player was concerned for their favorite agent’s future in VALORANT. “Stop now they’re gonna nerf Omen to shit once they realize he’s the best agent in the game,” they said, and now, I am scared too.

Not that this is the only Omen bug in VALORANT’s Sunset. There are plenty of unintentional teleport spots that Shrouded Step can take you to, and one allows you to station on the roof in front of the Radianite box in A Site.

Riot is definitely going to patch these up, but the question right now is when.

About the author