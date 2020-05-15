VALORANT player clutches 1-vs-5 and 1-vs-2 to win match

A VALORANT player pulled off two insane clutches last night that kept their team in the game and prevented them from dropping from their impressive Immortal rank.

The player was the last person alive on their team in a close 11-11 match on Haven and was up against a full enemy squad. The enemy team planted the spike at C, so the player slowly made their way to the site to try and salvage the round.

An enemy pushed around a corner hunting for the last kill and was swiftly eliminated with the player’s Operator. They then pushed on to C and killed another player waiting for them. The enemy Sage pushed back into the site to try and stop the player’s rampage but was also eliminated. The player used Raze’s Blast Pack to launch themselves onto a higher position in the bombsite and used Raze’s ultimate to kill a player camping the spike.

They then lured the last player from C Long by faking a defuse and killed them with a well-placed Operator shot before defusing the bomb. Their teammates couldn’t believe that they won the round and even said they’d gift the player five subs on Twitch for their performance.

The enemy team won the next round, however, which took the game to an intense 12-12 situation—and the player was forced into another clutch scenario.

The enemy team planted the bomb at C again and forced the round into a one-vs-two situation. The clutch player slowly pushed the site again with their Operator and killed the enemy Cypher hiding in a corner. They flushed out the final enemy with another fake defuse and killed them with just enough time left to defuse the bomb.

The player’s performance won the match for their team and showed just how powerful one person can be with an Operator and full ultimate abilities.