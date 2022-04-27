VALORANT pays tribute to Finest, the famous ‘Revive Me Jett’ meme creator

VALORANT will add the ultimate tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, also known as the creator of the famous meme “Revive Me Jett,” by immortalizing his gamer tag as a title for anyone to use.

Finest passed away earlier this month at just 21 years old, as confirmed on Facebook by his mother Leny Arcilla. No details were released about the cause of Finest’s death. In early 2020, Finest started a joke that would echo through the entire VALORANT community—he called out for the remaining duelist on his team, Jett, to revive him, leaving his teammates confused. The only Agent in VALORANT that can revive players is the Sentinel known as Sage. Whether the callout was by mistake or to troll his teammates we will never know, but the phrase became coined by thousands across the globe.

This is not the first time VALORANT has recognized the “Revive Me Jett” meme; Riot also included it as a spray available through the battle pass in one of the game’s previous seasons. News of Finest’s passing echoed throughout the community with people paying respects and organizations like Team Secret paying respects to one of the biggest members of the community.

Like the previous recognition of the meme through the “Revive Me Jett” spray, VALORANT will offer the Finest tag to those who want to show support.

In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them. pic.twitter.com/xMiik6javC — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 27, 2022

“In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy,” said VALORANT on Twitter. “In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them.”