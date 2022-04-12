VALORANT Patch 4.07 adds new LATAM servers and slight adjustments to Bulldog and Stinger

VALORANT Patch 4.07 isn’t a massive update but it does add a few changes, like new servers in Latin America to improve latency and minor changes to the Bulldog and Stinger that will make players think twice before switching to ADS in a fight.

The most significant change in Patch 4.07 is the introduction of new Latin American servers, improving the connection across the region. The new servers are scheduled to go live after 4.07 rolls out, although a specific time has not been revealed. Lower latency is always appreciated and LATAM players can rejoice knowing help is on the way.

The Stinger and Bulldog received minor updates in the latest patch that will slightly change the way players use these weapons during a fight. The firing input when switching to ADS has been delayed on both weapons to prevent players from getting the burst mode accuracy improvements before the gun is fully raised. This will make players think twice before switching to burst fire during a gunfight, but they can still fire immediately after returning to hip fire.

A few ability-based weapons were also updated in Patch 4.07. Chamber’s guns and the ultimate abilities for Neon, Jett, and Raze can now be “input-queued to equip after the current action,” according to Riot Games.

Previously, purchasing VP through the in-game store could be a drag since the menu would sometimes take a long time to load. Patch 4.07 addresses this issue, ensuring the menu will load in a “matter of seconds.”

Players can also expect new AFK detections across rotating game modes and several bug fixes throughout the game. Skye mains can rejoice too, knowing her ultimate ability can destroy the destructible doors on Ascent again, improving the ability’s effectiveness on the map.

You can check out the official Patch 4.07 notes for more information on the latest updates and changes in VALORANT. Patch 4.07 is scheduled to go live tomorrow, April 13.