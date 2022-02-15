VALORANT Patch 4.03 introduces significant changes to Deathmatch

VALORANT players can soon enjoy multiple much-needed Deathmatch changes that should encourage more players to use the mode to warm up in Patch 4.03.

Warming up in VALORANT is crucial before queuing into ranked, especially at higher ranks. Immediately jumping into a competitive environment can be detrimental, especially if it’s been a while since your last match. VALORANT’s Deathmatch mode is a decent way to warm up, although it previously needed substantial updates to make it a fully viable option. Riot Games has finally introduced changes to Deathmatch in Patch 4.03 that should improve the overall experience and help players learn the mechanics or warm up with ease.

Patch 4.03 will remove or relocate “dangerous” spawn locations in Deathmatch to help prevent players from dying immediately after spawning. The spawn logic and placement have also been improved. The “spawning logic will now favor respawn locations farther away from where you are defeated,” according to Riot. The respawn time has also been lowered from three seconds to one and a half seconds, meaning you’ll be back in the action twice as fast.

These are excellent changes that bring VALORANT’s Deathmatch mode one step closer to being the ideal mode for warming up. The shorter respawn time improves the pace of the game and many players hope to see custom Deathmatch maps in the future to further improve the experience.

VALORANT players can try out the new Deathmatch changes and everything else coming in Patch 4.03 when the update goes live later today.