Here are the notes and updates for VALORANT Patch 2.01

Today’s VALORANT patch features a sizable nerf to Jett—and to coincide with the continued controller role balance, an overhaul of Split.

Jett's smokes, despite being buffed not too long ago, are getting their duration decreased back to four seconds. Split, which heavily caters to defenders, has been updated to improve attacker options on the map.

To top it all off, Riot has added the ability to hide custom matches from the match history in Patch 2.01 and an adjustment of queue restrictions, which hope to forgive the unintentional AFK player while still punishing the habitual AFKer.

Here are the full patch notes for VALORANT Patch 2.01.

Agent updates

Jett

Smoke duration decreased from seven seconds to 4.5 seconds

Map updates

Split

Increased the width of the B Main doorway This should make the space easier to navigate for attackers and make it more difficult for defenders to stall Attackers in the choke point, according to Riot. There is a crate for attackers to utilize on the other side of the doorways as cover, which allows for utility to be thrown into the site from a new angle

On top of the changes to B Main, there is an additional trash pile placed in the corner to prevent defenders from hiding in too deep a nook This creates a new angle into B Main when standing on the new object

Increased Spike plant zone boundary This allows a new Spike plant location for attackers to defend from within B Main

New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively This also breaks up a vertical 50/50 angle when peeking into the site from B Main

Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety

Removed this cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through this area more safely

Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance

Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid The new sloped wall also protects you from wall penetration coming from Mid

Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area This should make the map feel more open and allow you to push through and clear this area without having to rely as heavily on utility

Reduce depth of cubby in Sewer to allow pushing through this space more safely

Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower This change should increase the value of controlling A Ramps

Adjusted angle of sloped wall This allows the back corner to be cleared slightly earlier from attackers. This angle is still safe from the A Tower, however, you can now successfully clear this spot by stepping out onto the Rafters without having to drop down towards site

Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of utility

Competitive updates

Added ability to hide custom game results from Match History

Social updates

The Add Friend button now exists for teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed Any teammates with privacy/streamer mode enabled will not have the Add Friend button near their name

Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed

