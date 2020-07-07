Riot is hoping to "sharpen the Guardian's identity" in the latest VALORANT patch.

Riot is going easy on the balance changes in the latest VALORANT patch.

The developers are avoiding agents altogether in Patch 1.03, and instead, targeting weapons, maps, game modes, and quality of life changes.

The Guardian is receiving a makeover, reducing its price, and its short-range capabilities. A new orb, called Twin Hunters, is joining Spike Rush. And the unrated and competitive surrender requirements are being adjusted.

Here’s the full list of changes coming to VALORANT in Patch 1.03

Weapon updates

Guardian

Price reduced from 2700 to 2500

Rate of Fire reduced from 6.5 to 4.75

Penetration power increased from Medium to Heavy

Input queue updated from 0.083 to 0.1175

Riot hopes these changes will “sharpen the Guardian’s identity” as a long-range, versatile weapon

Its lower price should provide some more nuanced choice competition between the top rifles

Map updates

Haven

Image via Riot Games

Removed spot where Spike was unable to be retrieved once dropped

All maps

Image via Riot Games

Fixed multiple spots where players were able to clip inside level geometry

Removed more locations where Sova’s sensor arrow was able to go through walls

Mode updates

Spike Rush

New Orb: Twin Hunters

Capturing the orb releases two hunting wolves to track down the two nearest enemies (from orb location, they will not change targets after spawning)

Wolves speed up when they spot an enemy and dash at them when close, slowing and near-sighting for 4 seconds upon impact.

Wolves have 150 HP and can be damaged

Wolves will time out at 15 seconds, or when their target is killed

Split: Orb Location

Mid defender side orb has been moved onto mid platform to make it slightly less defender favored

Quality of life

Surrender changes

Unrated Mode vote requirements to pass changed from 100% to 80%

Competitive Mode vote requirements to pass remains at 100%

You can now call a surrender vote starting with round 5 versus round 8

A new button in the in-game menu has been added to call a surrender vote

In the Collection screens, there is now a checkbox to toggle between showing all items or only owned ones (additional options and improvements for managing your collection will be coming in future patches)

Fixed a bug where the mission “You or your ally plant/defuse spikes” sometimes did not take into account plants and defuses by allies

Transition screens and startup screens are now letterboxed

Fixed text overlap issues in the Battlepass and Contract screens in some languages

Players in custom games with cheats enabled can select a different Agent to use on the next round in the cheats menu.

Removing a friend will now prompt a confirmation dialogue

Pressing Escape while typing in the chat box will clear the message

Revised layout of confirmation dialogs to make primary action larger and always on the left; applied color in various places, like using red for destructive actions; revised the locations of some confirmation and cancel buttons for consistency

Minor fixes for visual artifacts on Bind on Intel GPUs

Minor render improvements for modern hardware

Added an error popup for crashes on startup linking to troubleshooting guide for crashes

Patch notes and payment windows will scale correctly on 4K monitors

IME input on payment windows will now work correctly (Japanese/Chinese)

Players can now view individual skin levels in the collections and store view

Updates to censored hit impact effects for better readability

Added Agent silhouettes for observers

Improved render performance for silhouettes

Agent health bars are now visible to observers

Fulfilling a buy request while moving will no longer interrupt your movement

Custom Games Tournament Mode:

Custom games can now be set to Tournament Mode. This allows every player in the game to have access to the Toggle Match Timer cheat in game without having all other cheats enabled. It also allows observers to be flagged as moderators, which grants them access to additional cheats that they can use as necessary. Regular observers cannot use cheats anymore.

Bug fixes