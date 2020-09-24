VALORANT’s latest skin line, G.U.N., is inspired by 1960s science fiction

Riot Games showcased its next set of VALORANT skins today, previewing Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster—or G.U.N. for short.

Inspired by 1960s science fiction, retro-futurism, and the works of authors like Frank Herbert, Isaac Asimov, Arthur Charles Clarke, and the Strugatsky brothers, G.U.N. brings a totally new aesthetic to the tactical shooter.

The extra-terrestrial weapons included in the bundle are the Classic, Bucky, Spectre, Operator, and melee weapon.

The premium edition skins will coincide with VALORANT’s Patch 1.09 and launch on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Each item will cost 1,775 VP (or roughly $19.99), but the price set for the bundle has yet to be confirmed.

The bundle comes in three color variants and includes five skins and a gun buddy. Like previous skin lines, there’s also a chance that spending Radianite will gain upgradeable options, like new animations, sounds, and aesthetics.

The bundle will be available to purchase in VALORANT’s shop next week.