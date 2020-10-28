VALORANT is one of 2020’s most trending keywords

VALORANT is the second-most trending keyword of 2020 so far, according to SEO tool and software company SEMrush.

Riot’s tactical shooter launched a closed beta in April before officially being released in June, causing quite a stir in the FPS community. And it appears curious minds googling “valorant” made it one of the keywords with the highest increase in searches of the year.

Super interesting (and humbling) to have VALORANT be one of the most trending keywords in 2020. Also I think the "Toilet Paper Online" search trend is a great name for a book about 2020. https://t.co/HcpIiWEt8r — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) October 28, 2020

SEMrush explains that the top list is sorted by the “highest search volume of the keyword in the current year divided by the lowest search volume the keyword had in the current year.” With VALORANT launching earlier this year, the keyword quickly spiked in popularity at 3.5 million percent.

The game’s acclaim will likely continue to grow, with new content on the horizon and Riot investing in its competitive ecosystem. VALORANT is in the middle of the North American qualifiers for its first Riot-produced tournament, First Strike.

Riot’s tac shooter was only beat out by Dalgona coffee, which made its rounds on TikTok before becoming one of the year’s most-hyped beverages. VALORANT is joined by other notable keywords like “stimulus check” and “toilet paper online,” topical searches related to life during the COVID-19 pandemic.