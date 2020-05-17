VALORANT fan shares 5 game-changing locations on Haven for Sova’s Recon Bolt

Getting information on your enemies’ whereabouts is an important aspect of VALORANT to plan for the round.

A VALORANT fan recently shared a clip featuring five game-changing Recon Bolt locations that make Sova an even bigger threat on Haven.

For the first Recon Bolt, Sova positioned next to the boxes stacked on top of each other at the first entrance to Bombsite A. Sova then aimed for the tree above and let loose. The arrow landed on the door located in A Lobby and covered a range which would giveaway where the enemy team was rotating.

The Recon Bolt from Bombsite B required Sova to stick to the rounded edge of the site that’s closer to Bombsite A. After aiming for a gap between the giant bell on the ceiling and stair handles, Sova shot the arrow and it landed on a superb location around the Attacker Side Spawn. The arrow covered all the corridors that led to each bombsite.

The Recon Bolt arrow’s location was in the lower entrance of Bombsite C if you were to take the longer path from Bombsite A. Sova stood beside the stacked boxes and aimed between the tree and the roof of a far building. The Recon Bolt landed on a tree in C Long and covered an area that would indicate if the enemy was going to C or taking the side route to Bombsite B.

A Garden was the shooting point of the last two Recon Bolts. Sova stood before a vase, which was one step higher than the ground, and aimed for the right edge of the left mountain for the first Recon Bolt, landing the bolt on the second floor of Bombsite B. The arrow’s range would allow detecting anyone around B and also covered the corridor between Bombsite A and C.

For the final arrow, Sova aimed for the left side of the left mountain in front of the same vase again. The arrow landed on the door located in the middle entrance of Bombsite B, covering all the entrances that led to the site.

Though VALORANT’s still in beta, tricks such as these keep popping up left and right. These are the pillars of VALORANT’s game-knowledge and new players will look to improve by studying them once the game officially releases this summer.