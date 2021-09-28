VALORANT fan redesigns Smite Knife skin

The VALORANT community boasts some of the most innovative and talented designers of any game community, and this was on full display again thanks to one digital artist who chose to redesign the Smite knife skin.

VALORANT’s Smite skin range includes looks for the Classic, Judge, Phantom, Odin, and Knife which boasts a blue lighting-covered look. In this new concept crafted by Thyros.exe, the Knife simply becomes the lighting with a small wooden hilt to wield the power.

Thyros.exe created the look in the 3D modeling tool Blender, with images showcasing it both alone and in the context of being wielded in-game. While the Smite set isn’t typically popular or anything spectacular, a unique implementation like this design would surely attract more fans to pick it up and use it in battle.

Since early into VALORANT’s life, the team has implemented unique animated skin designs, especially when it comes to knives. This concept could slide in perfectly among the current range of available knife skins.

If you’re interested in seeing how this was crafted or taking a look at the variety of other weapon concepts Thyros.exe has made, then make sure to check out and follow their YouTube channel here.