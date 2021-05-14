VALORANT fan creates Prime Operator

A VALORANT player recently designed a custom Prime skin set for the Operator that includes the collection’s iconic design and color schemes.

The Prime VALORANT skins are some of the most popular and sought-after skins available in the game. The Prime skin collection was first available for the Classic, Guardian, Spectre, Vandal, and a unique ax melee skin. The Prime 2.0 skin collection introduced the iconic designs to the Bucky, Frenzy, Odin, and Phantom. It also included a new unique melee weapon.

But both collections didn't include a skin for the Operator, so one player took matters into their own hands and made one. The custom skins feature the gold and black color scheme of the default Prime 2.0 skins. But the player also created a blue variant and a gold and white variant of the Operator skin.

The skin also features a unique reload animation that ejects the spent ammunition and places a new magazine in the weapon just below the scope. The skin also has a firing animation on par with skins in VALORANT.

Other players expressed their excitement about the design in the comments and how they wish it were available in-game. But Riot Games has not considered fan-made weapon designs yet and it's unlikely this exact Operator skin will make it into the game.

But the popularity of the Prime skins and response to this custom design might be enough to get a skin in the game eventually.

