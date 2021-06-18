VALORANT’s Episode 3 will feature sweeping agent and weapon price changes across the board, including Jett and Skye nerfs, Operator buffs

A recent VALORANT early access test build has revealed potential upcoming changes to agents and weapon prices across the board.
Weapons, including sidearms, SMGs, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, and machine guns, have seen their shop prices increased or decreased in one form or another.
A few weapon price changes that stand out include the Stinger (reduced from 1,100 to 950 creds), the Operator (reduced from 5,000 to 4,700 creds), and the Judge (increased from 1,600 to 1,850 creds). The Shorty, Frenzy, Bucky, Bulldog, Guardian, Marshal, and Aries have also taken on changes.
Almost every agent in the game has been buffed or nerfed to compensate, too. Astra, Brimstone, Phoenix, Reyna, Viper, and Yoru have each received minor nerfs, increasing the cost of their abilities from 50 creds in the case of Reyna to up to 200 creds for Raze.
A few agents, though, have been buffed or nerfed substantially.
Jett’s Cloudburst and Updraft abilities have been increased by up to 100 creds and her Blade Storm ultimate has gone from six to seven points. Omen has had his Shrouded Step increased from 100 to 150 creds and his Paranoia reduced from 400 to 300 creds. But his Dark Cover will now regenerate after 40 seconds and cost an extra 100 creds for the second charge.
Skye has had the price of Trailerblazer and Guiding Light increased, but Guiding Light’s charges have been reduced from three to two and she now has to wait 40 seconds between flashes. Sova has had his Owl Drove increased from 300 to 400 creds, his Shock Bolt increased from 100 to 150 creds, and his Hunter’s Fury increased from seven to eight points.
Sage has had her Slow orb increased from 100 to 200 creds and her ultimate from seven to eight points. The cost of Breach’s Aftershock has gone up from 100 to 200 creds and his Flashpoint from 200 to 250 creds. But his Aftershock will now detonate three times rather than just the once and Flashpoint will have three charges instead of two.
The full list of updates are liable to change before Episode Three, Act One goes live on Tuesday, June 22.
Weapon price changes
Sidearms
- Shorty: 200 to 150 creds
- Frenzy: 500 to 450 creds
SMGs
- Stinger: 1,110 to 950 creds
Shotguns
- Bucky: 900 to 850 creds
- Judge: 1,600 to 1,850 creds
Rifles
- Bulldog: 2,100 to 2,050 creds
- Guardian: 2,400 to 2,250 creds
Sniper rifles
- Marshal: 1,000 to 950 creds
- Operator: 5,000 to 4,700 creds
Machine guns
- Aries: 1,600 to 1,550 creds
Agent changes
Astra
Astral Form
- 200 to 150 creds
- Starting stars two to one
Breach
Aftershock
- 100 to 200 creds
- One large shock to three small burst shocks
Flashpoint
- 200 to 250 creds
- Three to two charges
Brimstone
Incendiary
- 200 to 250 creds
Cypher
Neutral Theft
- Seven to six ultimate points
Jett
Cloudburst
- 100 to 200 creds
Updraft
- 100 to 150 creds
Tailwind
- Can no longer dash through Cypher’s tripwires
Bladestorm
- Six to seven ultimate points
Omen
Shrouded Step
- 100 to 150 creds
Paranoia
- 400 to 300 creds
Dark Cover
- Two free smokes to one free smoke, second smoke costs 100 creds
- [New] smokes regenerate after 40 seconds
Phoenix
Curveball
- 200 to 250 creds
Raze
Boom Bot
- 200 to 400 creds
Showstopper
- Seven to eight ultimate cost
Reyna
Leer
- 200 to 250 creds
Sage
Slow Orb
- 100 to 200 creds
Resurrection
- Seven to eight ultimate points
Skye
Trailblazer
- 200 to 250 creds
Guiding Light
- 100 to 150 creds
- Three to two charges
- [New] flashes regenerate after 40 seconds
Sova
Owl Drone
- 300 to 400 creds
Shock Bolt
- 100 to 150 creds
Hunter’s Fury
- Seven to eight ultimate points
Viper
Snakebike
- 100 to 200 creds
Yoru
Blideside
- 200 to 250 creds
