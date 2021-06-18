VALORANT’s Episode 3 will feature sweeping agent and weapon price changes across the board, including Jett and Skye nerfs, Operator buffs

A recent VALORANT early access test build has revealed potential upcoming changes to agents and weapon prices across the board.

Weapons, including sidearms, SMGs, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, and machine guns, have seen their shop prices increased or decreased in one form or another.

A few weapon price changes that stand out include the Stinger (reduced from 1,100 to 950 creds), the Operator (reduced from 5,000 to 4,700 creds), and the Judge (increased from 1,600 to 1,850 creds). The Shorty, Frenzy, Bucky, Bulldog, Guardian, Marshal, and Aries have also taken on changes.

Almost every agent in the game has been buffed or nerfed to compensate, too. Astra, Brimstone, Phoenix, Reyna, Viper, and Yoru have each received minor nerfs, increasing the cost of their abilities from 50 creds in the case of Reyna to up to 200 creds for Raze.

A few agents, though, have been buffed or nerfed substantially.

Jett’s Cloudburst and Updraft abilities have been increased by up to 100 creds and her Blade Storm ultimate has gone from six to seven points. Omen has had his Shrouded Step increased from 100 to 150 creds and his Paranoia reduced from 400 to 300 creds. But his Dark Cover will now regenerate after 40 seconds and cost an extra 100 creds for the second charge.

Skye has had the price of Trailerblazer and Guiding Light increased, but Guiding Light’s charges have been reduced from three to two and she now has to wait 40 seconds between flashes. Sova has had his Owl Drove increased from 300 to 400 creds, his Shock Bolt increased from 100 to 150 creds, and his Hunter’s Fury increased from seven to eight points.

Sage has had her Slow orb increased from 100 to 200 creds and her ultimate from seven to eight points. The cost of Breach’s Aftershock has gone up from 100 to 200 creds and his Flashpoint from 200 to 250 creds. But his Aftershock will now detonate three times rather than just the once and Flashpoint will have three charges instead of two.

The full list of updates are liable to change before Episode Three, Act One goes live on Tuesday, June 22.

Weapon price changes

Sidearms

Shorty: 200 to 150 creds

Frenzy: 500 to 450 creds

SMGs

Stinger: 1,110 to 950 creds

Shotguns

Bucky: 900 to 850 creds

Judge: 1,600 to 1,850 creds

Rifles

Bulldog: 2,100 to 2,050 creds

Guardian: 2,400 to 2,250 creds

Sniper rifles

Marshal: 1,000 to 950 creds

Operator: 5,000 to 4,700 creds

Machine guns

Aries: 1,600 to 1,550 creds

Agent changes

Astra

Astral Form

200 to 150 creds

Starting stars two to one

Breach

Aftershock

100 to 200 creds

One large shock to three small burst shocks

Flashpoint

200 to 250 creds

Three to two charges

Brimstone

Incendiary

200 to 250 creds

Cypher

Neutral Theft

Seven to six ultimate points

Jett

Cloudburst

100 to 200 creds

Updraft

100 to 150 creds

Tailwind

Can no longer dash through Cypher’s tripwires

Bladestorm

Six to seven ultimate points

Omen

Shrouded Step

100 to 150 creds

Paranoia

400 to 300 creds

Dark Cover

Two free smokes to one free smoke, second smoke costs 100 creds

[New] smokes regenerate after 40 seconds

Phoenix

Curveball

200 to 250 creds

Raze

Boom Bot

200 to 400 creds

Showstopper

Seven to eight ultimate cost

Reyna

Leer

200 to 250 creds

Sage

Slow Orb

100 to 200 creds

Resurrection

Seven to eight ultimate points

Skye

Trailblazer

200 to 250 creds

Guiding Light

100 to 150 creds

Three to two charges

[New] flashes regenerate after 40 seconds

Sova

Owl Drone

300 to 400 creds

Shock Bolt

100 to 150 creds

Hunter’s Fury

Seven to eight ultimate points

Viper

Snakebike

100 to 200 creds

Yoru

Blideside

200 to 250 creds

