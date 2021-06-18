VALORANT’s Episode 3 will feature sweeping agent and weapon price changes across the board, including Jett and Skye nerfs, Operator buffs

Big changes are coming to VALORANT.

A recent VALORANT early access test build has revealed potential upcoming changes to agents and weapon prices across the board.

Weapons, including sidearms, SMGs, shotguns, rifles, sniper rifles, and machine guns, have seen their shop prices increased or decreased in one form or another.

A few weapon price changes that stand out include the Stinger (reduced from 1,100 to 950 creds), the Operator (reduced from 5,000 to 4,700 creds), and the Judge (increased from 1,600 to 1,850 creds). The Shorty, Frenzy, Bucky, Bulldog, Guardian, Marshal, and Aries have also taken on changes.

Almost every agent in the game has been buffed or nerfed to compensate, too. Astra, Brimstone, Phoenix, Reyna, Viper, and Yoru have each received minor nerfs, increasing the cost of their abilities from 50 creds in the case of Reyna to up to 200 creds for Raze.

A few agents, though, have been buffed or nerfed substantially. 

Jett’s Cloudburst and Updraft abilities have been increased by up to 100 creds and her Blade Storm ultimate has gone from six to seven points. Omen has had his Shrouded Step increased from 100 to 150 creds and his Paranoia reduced from 400 to 300 creds. But his Dark Cover will now regenerate after 40 seconds and cost an extra 100 creds for the second charge. 

Skye has had the price of Trailerblazer and Guiding Light increased, but Guiding Light’s charges have been reduced from three to two and she now has to wait 40 seconds between flashes. Sova has had his Owl Drove increased from 300 to 400 creds, his Shock Bolt increased from 100 to 150 creds, and his Hunter’s Fury increased from seven to eight points. 

Sage has had her Slow orb increased from 100 to 200 creds and her ultimate from seven to eight points. The cost of Breach’s Aftershock has gone up from 100 to 200 creds and his Flashpoint from 200 to 250 creds. But his Aftershock will now detonate three times rather than just the once and Flashpoint will have three charges instead of two. 

The full list of updates are liable to change before Episode Three, Act One goes live on Tuesday, June 22. 

Weapon price changes

Sidearms

  • Shorty: 200 to 150 creds
  • Frenzy: 500 to 450 creds

SMGs

  • Stinger: 1,110 to 950 creds

Shotguns

  • Bucky: 900 to 850 creds
  • Judge: 1,600 to 1,850 creds

Rifles

  • Bulldog: 2,100 to 2,050 creds
  • Guardian: 2,400 to 2,250 creds

Sniper rifles

  • Marshal: 1,000 to 950 creds
  • Operator: 5,000 to 4,700 creds

Machine guns

  • Aries: 1,600 to 1,550 creds

Agent changes

Astra

Astral Form

  • 200 to 150 creds
  • Starting stars two to one

Breach

Aftershock

  • 100 to 200 creds
  • One large shock to three small burst shocks

Flashpoint

  • 200 to 250 creds
  • Three to two charges

Brimstone

Incendiary

  • 200 to 250 creds

Cypher

Neutral Theft

  • Seven to six ultimate points

Jett

Cloudburst

  • 100 to 200 creds

Updraft

  • 100 to 150 creds

Tailwind

  • Can no longer dash through Cypher’s tripwires

Bladestorm

  • Six to seven ultimate points

Omen

Shrouded Step

  • 100 to 150 creds

Paranoia

  • 400 to 300 creds

Dark Cover

  • Two free smokes to one free smoke, second smoke costs 100 creds
  • [New] smokes regenerate after 40 seconds

Phoenix

Curveball

  • 200 to 250 creds

Raze

Boom Bot

  • 200 to 400 creds

Showstopper

  • Seven to eight ultimate cost

Reyna

Leer

  • 200 to 250 creds

Sage

Slow Orb

  • 100 to 200 creds

Resurrection

  • Seven to eight ultimate points

Skye

Trailblazer

  • 200 to 250 creds

Guiding Light

  • 100 to 150 creds
  • Three to two charges
  • [New] flashes regenerate after 40 seconds

Sova

Owl Drone

  • 300 to 400 creds

Shock Bolt

  • 100 to 150 creds

Hunter’s Fury

  • Seven to eight ultimate points

Viper

Snakebike

  • 100 to 200 creds

Yoru

Blideside

  • 200 to 250 creds

