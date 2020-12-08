VALORANT data miner shows off potential skins, including Candy Cane melee and Winter Wonderland guns that react to light

As if buying holiday gifts wasn’t enough, Riot is giving VALORANT players another reason to open up their wallets.

Data miner VALORANT Leaks showed off a slew of skins potentially releasing for the holidays, but Riot has yet to confirm anything. Winter Wonderland cosmetics for the Ghost, Marshall, Phantom, and Vandal feature a snowy village draped in holiday decorations. And the scene reportedly changes from night to day depending on whether you’re standing in light or shade.

Winter Wonderland REACTS TO SUNLIGHT, So when you are in a shadow the skin goes to image 1, when you are in daylight you go to image 2. #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/iZ83QtxIo1 — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) December 8, 2020

It seems like a Candy Cane melee weapon will also join the festivities, letting you smack enemies with the peppermint delight. It’s unclear if these skins will have a finisher animation. Since they’re similar to the previous Nebula Collection, they may be in the same price bracket.

The data miner also showcased the BlastX Collection for the Frenzy, Phantom, Odin, and melee. The cosmetics are reminiscent of toy guns and include a variant that uses similar hues to Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear. If these indeed are skins coming to VALORANT, the finisher animation wraps enemies like a present before disappearing.

Patch 1.14 is slated to be released today. If any of these skins are releasing with the patch, they should appear when browsing guns in the Collection tab.